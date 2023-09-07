WILTON, N.Y. (NEWS10) — On Saturday, Saratoga County is hosting a free Narcan training and distribution event at Gavin Park. The drive-through event runs from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Participants will learn how to recognize an opioid overdose and administer Narcan. Participants will also be able to take home a Narcan rescue kit that includes two doses of Narcan, a rescue breathing face shield, a certificate of training, a drug disposal system, and a mental health and substance use disorder resource guide.

Residents who are unable to attend can register for an overdose rescue kit. To register or view upcoming distribution events, click here.