BALLSTON SPA, N.Y. (NEWS10) — On August 31, there will be free Narcan training and distribution events across Saratoga County. Participants will learn how to recognize an opioid overdose and administer nasal Narcan.

Participants will receive a free Narcan rescue kit. Those who cannot make it to an event can register to obtain an overdose rescue kit.

The following are locations holding training and distribution events in alphabetical order. Times differ at each location so please plan accordingly.

Ballston Lake EMS 1123 Ballston Lake Rd. Ballston Lake, NY 12019; 10 a.m. – 6 p.m.

Clifton Park-Halfmoon EMS 15 Crossing Blvd. Clifton Park, NY 12065; By appointment only from 2 – 8 p.m. Call (518) 371-3880 x154 or e-mail opp@cphmems.org

Community Health Center 24 Hamilton St. Saratoga Springs, NY 12866; 10 a.m. – 6 p.m.

Day Town Hall 1650 North Shore Rd. Hadley, NY 12835; 10 a.m. – 3 p.m.

Edinburg EMS 30 North Shore Rd. Edinburg, NY 12134; 2 – 6 p.m.

Galway Primary Care 5344 Sacandaga Rd. Galway, NY 12074; 10 a.m. – 6 p.m.

Healing Springs 125 High Rock Ave. Saratoga Springs, NY 12866; 9 a.m. – 8 p.m.

Jessups Landing EMS 101 Sherman Ave. Corinth, NY 12822; 10 a.m. – 6 p.m.

Malta Community Center 1 Bayberry Dr. Ballston Spa, NY 12020; 10 a.m. – 6 p.m.

Mechanicville Area Community Services Center 6 S. Main St. Mechanicville, NY 12118; 10 a.m. – 6 p.m.

Moreau Community Center 144 Main St. South Glens Falls, NY 12803; 10 a.m. – 6 p.m.

Moreau EMS 1583 U.S. 9 Fort Edward, NY 12828; 10 a.m. – 6 p.m.

O’Brien Pharmacy 4 Front St. Ballston Spa, NY 12020; 10 a.m. – 6 p.m.

Saratoga Hospital (Emergency Room) 211 Church St. Saratoga Springs, NY 12866; By appointment only from 8 a.m. – 4 p.m. Call (518) 429-3569

Saratoga Springs Fire Department 60 Lake Ave. Saratoga Springs, NY 12866; 10 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Schuylerville Primary Care 200 Broad St. Schuylerville, NY 12871; 10 a.m. – 6 p.m.

Waterford EMS 46 4th St. Waterford, NY 12188; 12 – 6 p.m.

Wellspring 2816 U.S. 9 Malta, NY 12020; 10 a.m. – 6 p.m.

Wilton Primary Care 3065 NY-50 Saratoga Springs, NY 12866; 10 a.m. – 6 p.m.



The events are made available by the Saratoga County Department of Health, Saratoga County Sheriff’s Office, the Saratoga County Office of Emergency Management, Healing Springs Recovery Center, and Saratoga Hospital.