BALLSTON SPA, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Saratoga County Department of Aging and Youth Services is hosting its annual Saratoga County Senior Picnic on Thursday, September 7, at the Saratoga County Fairgrounds. The event runs from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Lunch is provided by Mazzone Hospitality and will be served at noon. A $4.00 advanced meal ticket is required and is available on a first-come, first-served basis.

There will be dancing, cornhole, and fun for all! The event will be held rain or shine. No takeout or animals are allowed.