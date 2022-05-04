BALLSTON SPA, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Saratoga County is holding a second-dose booster of Moderna and Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine clinics on Friday, May 6. The clinics will be held at Saratoga County Public Health at 6012 County Farm Road in Ballston Spa

Officials said the second-dose boosters of Moderna will be available from 9:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m., and Pfizer will be available from 1:30 p.m. to 3:30 p.m. The vaccines are free and no proof of insurance is required. An appointment will be required.

Second-dose booster eligibility

Those 12 and older who are moderately or severely immunocompromised can get a second booster dose using Moderna (18+) or Pfizer (12+) at least 4 months after the first booster dose.

All adults 50 years and older regardless of health status can get a second booster using Moderna or Pfizer at least 4 months after the first booster dose.

People between ages 18 and 49 regardless of health status who received Johnson & Johnson’s COVID vaccine as both their primary series dose and booster dose can get a second booster dose using Pfizer or Moderna vaccine at least 4 months after the first booster.

To make an appointment, you can visit the Saratoga County website. You can also call (518) 584-7460 for assistance.