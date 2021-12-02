Saratoga County Sheriff’s Office searching for missing woman

Diane Primeau

WATERFORD, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Saratoga County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a missing woman. Police said they are currently looking to check in on the welfare of 67-year-old Diane Primeau.

Police said she was reported missing by a concerned family member. She left her Waterford residence in a Blue 2017 Mitsubishi Outlander with plate number AVU1391.

Diane has brown hair, brown eyes, is 5’5” and weighs 105 pounds.

If you have any information about her whereabouts, you can contact the Saratoga County Sheriff’s Office at (518) 885-6761.

