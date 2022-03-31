BALLSTON SPA, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Saratoga County Sheriff’s Office has adorned magnets on their patrol vehicles in recognition of Autism Awareness Month. The Sheriff’s Office said the magnets will be on the cars throughout April.

Sheriff Michael Zurlo has also introduced a program to help improve the safety of people with autism or other disabilities. The plan includes window decals to be placed on the window of a vehicle or residence to alert first responders that a person with a disability is present.

Window decal (Saratoga County Sheriff’s Office)

Window decal (Saratoga County Sheriff’s Office)

“It’s been estimated that 50% to 80% of a police officer’s encounters are with a person with a disability,” said Sheriff Zurlo. “We’re trying to make sure that first responders know, for example, that there could be another reason why a person might not be responding to them and that it’s not always a case of them being uncooperative. It’s all about safety.”

If you would like a window decal, you can contact Deputy Jason Lang at jlang@saratogacountyny.gov or in person at the Sheriff’s Office’s Records Division window. The Sheriff’s Office will also be at the Autism Expo at the Saratoga Springs City Center on April 10 from noon to 3 p.m. Decals will be available then as well.