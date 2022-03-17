BALLSTON SPA, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Saratoga County Sheriff’s Office is hoping to win a Rise Award for its Second Chance program. The Rise Award is part of a national competition for unique programs police agencies are doing to better their communities.

“A huge accomplishment I think. It would kind of be a feather in the cap for the program. It would be some recognition,” Cpt. Dan Morley said. “And I think, more importantly, it would probably encourage other agencies to start doing what we’re doing.”

The county’s Second Chance program is designed to have sheriff’s deputies personally follow-up with survivors of every overdose call they receive. Since 2017, the department has followed up with 542 people. Voting ends in two days for the sheriff’s office to potentially win that award.