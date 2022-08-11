HALFMOON, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Saratoga County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a missing vulnerable adult with dementia.

Marian Zdeb was last seen around 5:30 p.m. at the intersection of Routes 236 and 146 in the town of Halfmoon. She was driving a 2012 grey Toyota Highlander with New York registration GBT-9906.

Zdeb is 76 years old. She is described as a white female. She is around 5’7″ and 115 lbs. She has brown hair and brown eyes and was last seen wearing a blue top.

Anyone who sees her is asked to either call 911 or the sheriff’s office at (518) 885-6761.