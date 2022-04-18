SARATOGA SPRINGS, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Assemblywoman Carrie Woerner is joining the Saratoga County Sheriff’s Office for a prescription drug take-back event on April 23. The event is scheduled from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., at the Malta Town Complex, 2540 U.S. 9 in Malta.

Free COVID-19 test kits will also be available on site. Please note, the following items will not be accepted:

Needles, sharps, and syringes with needles

Aerosols of pressurized containers

Thermometers

Nuclear medicine

Bloody or infectious waste

Hydrogen peroxide

On April 30, a similar event has been scheduled for Schenectady County residents. Police say the usual methods for disposing of unused medications, which include flushing them down the toilet and throwing them in the trash, pose potential health and safety hazards. Drug take-back events look to combat that danger.