BALLSTON SPA, N.Y. (NEWS10) — As part of National Fire Prevention Week (FPW), the Saratoga County Office of Emergency Management is teaming up with local fire departments, as well as the National Fire Protection Association (NFPA) to work with the county’s “Roll With Us” campaign to recruit volunteer firefighters. This coincides with the one-hundredth anniversary of FPW.

“Across the nation and right here in Saratoga County, we are seeing a significant need for volunteer firefighters. This Fire Prevention Week, we’re encouraging residents to not only make a fire safety plan but to also make a plan to Roll With Us,” said Carl Zeilman, Director of Saratoga County Office of Emergency Management. “There are many ways you can use your talents to help your community as a volunteer firefighter. From controlling traffic to conducting search and rescue, each volunteer firefighter plays an important role.”

This year’s FPW campaign, “Fire won’t wait. Plan your escape”, aims to educate everyone about important, yet simple actions they can take to keep themselves and others safe from home fires. Saratoga County Office of Emergency Management encourages all residents to remember these key home fire escape planning tips: