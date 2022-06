ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The Saratoga County Department of Public Works has announced a section of highway CR-34 (Northern Pines Road) from US Rt. 9 to Waller Road will be closed from June 21 until approximately June 24. The road is being closed for a culvert replacement.

During the closure, only local traffic will be allowed access. Detour signs will be posted.

