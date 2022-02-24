SARATOGA SPRINGS, N.Y. (NEWS10) – This year’s Saratoga County Restaurant Week has been focusing on saving its local eateries, but one restaurant group is using the popular event to help one of their own. One dollar from every DZ Restaurant Week menu sold goes to benefit the Jesica B. Dorronsoro Memorial Fund.

Since last Thursday, diners have been taking full advantage of discounts during Saratoga County Restaurant Week: Save Our Locals edition. The Saratoga County Chamber of Commerce has been behind the annual event for the last five years.

This year 50 eateries participating in the week-long event offering specials for breakfast, lunch or dinner, and in some cases all three. DZ Restaurants owns Forno Bistro, Chianti Ristorante and Boca Bistro in Saratoga Springs.

In early February, the DZ Restaurants family said goodbye to one of their own. Jesica Dorronsoro died in a tragic multi-vehicle crash on the Northway. Dorronsoro worked as a waitress at Forno Bistro.

Saratoga County Restaurant Week concludes on February 24. One dollar from every DZ Restaurant Week menu sold goes to benefit the Jesica B. Dorronsoro Memorial Fund, which will support her son.