PORTER CORNERS, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Rocking Table at Mom & Pop’s, a fast-casual, take-out food restaurant located in Porter Corners, is closing this week. Joshua Gordon, the owner, said they don’t have the funds to make the necessary repairs to get the proper licenses.

According to Gordon, the Health Department won’t issue the shop a permit until they upgrade the septic and water sanitation system. He said they rent the building and these upgrades would cost $10,000 to $15,000, which they can’t afford.

The Department of Agriculture and Markets also won’t license Mom and Pop’s because at least 50% of their sales can’t be food, said Gordon. He said they wouldn’t be able to get that license unless they got a State Liquor Authority license to sell beer, but that would take about nine months.

“As much as we would like to continue to be a part of the community, our hands are tied,” said Gordon.

The Rocking Table at Mom & Pop’s opened at this location in November 2021. They offered a variety of food including breakfast sandwiches, subs, wraps, pizza, calzones, burgers, cheesesteaks, quesadillas, and salads.

“I am selling off equipment and food for a discount Wednesday, Thursday, and Friday if there is any left. It is disheartening. Everybody loved our food. It’s unfortunate the location could not support our business,” said Gordon.

Gordon ran the business with his wife and daughter, who are both out of work now. He’s currently looking for a chef job in Saratoga Springs and hopes to reopen the restaurant in the future.