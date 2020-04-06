Saratoga County reports three new deaths, strongly encourages wearing masks

BALLSTON SPA, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Saratoga County Department of Public Health says three residents positive for COVID-19 have died since Sunday. Two Clifton Park men in their 80s passed away at Ellis Hospital, and another man, 59, passed away at Saratoga Hospital.

There had only been one coronavirus-related passing in the County until Monday, so adding three effectively quadruples Saratoga’s death toll.

Our hearts go out to the families and loved ones of these residents. Together, we must continue to stay strong as a community, and do our part to prevent the spread of this virus. Preston Allen, Chairman of the Board of Supervisors

There are 163 total individuals who have been positively diagnosed in Saratoga County, with 15 are hospitalized.

On Sunday, the county health department used its emergency alert system to encourage residents to wear masks.

“We are strongly recommending that our residents wear a mask if they need to go out in public. Masks can be homemade as described on the Center for Disease Control website. The mask should cover your nose and mouth snugly. A mask is an added layer of protection but does not replace social distancing. Please keep more than 6 feet from people and avoid touching your face. Consider having your groceries picked up or delivered to you to reduce your exposure. We understand these are stressful times and your local public health department continues to work around the clock for your safety. We are all in this together and each one of us has to do our part to flatten the curve.” CodeRED Emergency Alert System MESSAGE

