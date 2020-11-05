Saratoga County releases tentative 2021 budget

BALLSTON SPA, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Officials released Saratoga County’s tentative budget for the upcoming year Thursday morning.

Spencer Hellwig, Saratoga County Administrator, and Dan Pemrick, Law and Finance Committee Chairman, say the budget is balanced, with spending cuts, reduced property tax rates, and pandemic concerns addressed.

“The challenge for Saratoga County government is to figure out how we can continue to meet and exceed the operational needs of our departments serving the greater community, and do it without creating a financial hardship for our taxpayers,” Hellwig said. “We will not exceed the property tax cap, and we will do this at the same time our population has increased 7% since the 2010 census.”

Sales tax, the greatest revenue source for Saratoga County, is budgeted at $127 million and will remain at a constant 3% rate across the board. Meanwhile, the property tax rate is dropping—by $0.03 per thousand of assessed value—to $2.23. Officials say this is among New York’s lowest rates and will bring in $65 million.

“In 2021, all our property tax revenue will be spent paying for unfunded federal and state mandates,” added Hellwig.

The budget will go to the Law and Finance Committee on November 12, with a public hearing set for December 2 and a vote for adoption by the Board on December 9.

