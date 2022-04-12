BALLSTON SPA, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Saratoga County is holding a walk-in vaccination clinic Thursday, April 14, from 1:30 p.m. to 3:30 p.m. at Saratoga County Public Health, 6012 County Farm Road, Ballston Spa. First dose, second dose, third dose, and first and second dose boosters for Moderna, Pfizer, and Johnson & Johnson (J&J) will be available.

The vaccines are free. No proof of insurance is required.

First dose booster eligibility:

The Pfizer booster is for those individuals 12 years of age or older. The Moderna booster is for ages 18 and up. To be eligible for a booster, you must have received your second dose of a Pfizer or Moderna vaccine series at least five months ago, or your J&J shot at least two months ago.

Second dose booster eligibility:

Those age 12 and over who are moderately or severely immunocompromised may choose to receive a second booster dose using Moderna or Pfizer at least four months after their first booster dose.

All adults ages 50 and up regardless of health may choose to receive a second booster dose using Moderna or Pfizer at least four months after their first booster dose.

People ages 18-49 who received a J&J shot as both their primary vaccine dose and booster dose may receive a second booster dose using the Pfizer or Moderna vaccine at least four months after the first J&J booster.

Pfizer COVID-19 vaccination clinics include K-12 students who reside in Saratoga County or attend a school in Saratoga County. The child to be vaccinated should be brought in by a parent or guardian. If they are brought to the clinic by someone else, like a grandparent, a written consent form signed by the parent or guardian must be available at the time of their vaccination.