BALLSTON SPA, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The Saratoga County Department of Public Health announced Wednesday they are holding a walk-in vaccine clinic on Friday, March 18. The clinic will run from 1:30 p.m. to 3:30 p.m., at the Public Health building at 6012 Country Farm Road, in Ballston Spa.

All doses and boosters for Moderna, Pfizer, and Johnson & Johnson vaccines will be offered. The vaccines are free, and no proof of insurance is required.

The Pfizer booster is available for those aged twelve and up, while the Moderna shot is restricted to those 18 and older. To be eligible for the booster, you must have received your second dose of the Pfizer or Moderna vaccine at least five months ago, or your single J&J shot at least two months ago.

Pfizer vaccine clinics include K-12 students that live in Saratoga County or go to school there. All children who wish to receive a shot at the clinic must be accompanied by a parent or guardian. If a child is brought to the clinic by someone other than their parent or guardian, like by their grandparent, a written consent form must be filled out ahead of time by the child’s parent. Those are available online.