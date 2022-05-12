BALLSTON SPA, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Saratoga County Board of Supervisors has passed a gas sales tax cap for motor fuel prices above $2 a gallon. The Board said this will provide relief at the pump for residents and small businesses throughout the county.

“As inflation continues to skyrocket across the nation and our New York State leaders continue to overtax the hardworking people of our State, here in Saratoga County we continue our fiscally conservative principles of keeping taxes low so that families and businesses can thrive,” said Theodore T. Kusnierz, Jr., Moreau Town Supervisor and Chairman of the Saratoga County Board of Supervisors.

Kusnierz said Saratoga County has the lowest sales tax rate and the lowest property tax rate in the state. He said Saratoga County is also the fastest-growing county in Upstate New York.

The gas sales tax cap will take effect on June 1 and run through the end of 2022. Kusnierz expects the cap will save residents up to $4 million at the pump.

Schenectady County passed a resolution on April 25 to cap its tax on fuel. That cap also goes into effect on June 1.