Saratoga County partners with Verizon to improve cell service in Great Sacandaga Lake area

EDINBURG, N.Y. (NEWS10) – On Friday, Saratoga County announced that it has entered into an agreement with Verizon Wireless to bring wireless communication services to four communities in the Adirondack Park near the Great Sacandaga Lake.

The expansion of Verizon Wireless services will provide access to wireless phone and high-speed data services to the towns of Providence, Day, Edinburg and eventually, Hadley.

“The public and our emergency services rely on cellular service for day-to-day communications and Internet access,” said Saratoga County Emergency Services Commissioner Carl Zeilman. “The expansion of cellular service into these previously unserved areas of the County will save lives by enhancing the ability of the public to access 9-1-1, improving the ability of our Communications Center to pinpoint the location of emergencies and delivering seamless communications capabilities to our law enforcement, fire and EMS responders.”

Although the agreement was announced on Friday, the partnership began over the summer. Beginning with the site in the Town of Providence, where Verizon Wireless co-located on the county’s 225-foot self-supporting tower. It went live on June 1, 2020.

“I want to thank the County Office of Emergency Services, the Adirondack Park Agency, and Verizon Wireless for working so diligently over the past year to bring much needed cellular service to our community,” said Town of Edinburg Supervisor Jean Raymond.

Per the agreement, Verizon Wireless will lease space on each communications tower at the rate of $26,400 per year, generating $105,600 in annual revenue for Saratoga County. The initial lease term at each site is five years, and automatically renews for up to eight additional five-year terms.

Saratoga County constructed its communication monopoles in Edinburg, Day and Luzerne in the early 2000s with the primary purpose of serving its emergency radio communication needs.

After years of working to improve the issue, Zeilman says the agreement is a ‘huge victory.’

“In the end it was well worth the time and efforts and I’m just pleased to say now we have wireless service up here,” said Zeilman.