Saratoga County opens southern extension of Zim Smith Trail

Portion of the Zim Smith Trail in Saratoga County in November 2010. (Doug Kerr / Flickr / CC BY-SA 2.0)

HALFMOON, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Saratoga County’s new southern extension of the Zim Smith Trail extends from Halfmoon to Mechanicville, interconnecting the large local trail network.

The county is celebrating the grand opening of the new section trail, which also includes updated facilities. The newly paved section of the trail is about three miles long, extending from Coons Crossing east to the Champlain Canalway Trail in Mechanicville.

At 10 a.m. on Wednesday at the intersection of Ushers Road, Cary Road, and Coons Crossing Road several local officials were on hand for the grand opening:

Kevin Tollisen, Town of Halfmoon Supervisor

Preston Allen, Saratoga County Board of Supervisors Chairman

Jason Kemper, Saratoga County Director of Planning

Jack Lawler, Saratoga County Economic Development Chairman

Tom Richardson, Saratoga County Trails Committee Chairman

