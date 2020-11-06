Saratoga County officials warn of potential COVID exposure during early voting

A health worker collects a nose swab sample for a polymerase chain reaction (PCR) test at the Mycorama coronavirus testing facility in Switzerland on November 3, 2020. (KEYSTONE/Laurent Gillieron)

WILTON, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Contract tracers from Saratoga County Public Health Services are warning of potential exposure to the coronavirus. They say they’ve determined that two infected individuals voted in-person during the early voting period.

Although the positive individuals wore masks, social distancing was inconsistent among the crowds. The potential exposure were at the Gavin Park polling place at 10 Lewis Road in Wilton on:

Monday, October 26: 4 p.m. to 5 p.m.

Saturday, October 31: 8:40 a.m. to 9:40 a.m.

If you were present at those times, monitor for signs and symptoms of COVID-19, and contact a health care provider or facility to arrange a diagnostic test.

