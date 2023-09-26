BALLSTON SPA, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Through October, seniors in Saratoga County can enjoy authentic Oktoberfest-themed lunches prepared by Mazzone Hospitality. Meals include brats and sauerkraut, pretzels with beer cheese, and German potato salad.

“Seniors throughout Saratoga County enjoy our Gather and Dine program each weekday and look forward to our special events throughout the year,” said Sandra Cross, Director of Saratoga County Department of Aging and Youth Services. “We especially enjoy holding festive luncheon events like Oktoberfest, which are always highly anticipated and well attended by our seniors. Not only do they receive a delicious, hot meal, but they also get to socialize in a fun atmosphere, which is so important for our aging community.”

Reservations are required. To make a reservation, contact one of the preferred locations at least one day in advance by noon. The meals will be held at:

October 3 : Clifton Park Senior Community Center, (518) 383-1343, and Halfmoon Senior Center, (518) 371-3892

: Clifton Park Senior Community Center, (518) 383-1343, and Halfmoon Senior Center, (518) 371-3892 October 10 : Mechanicville Senior Center, (518) 664-9884, and Milton Community Center, (518) 228-3952

: Mechanicville Senior Center, (518) 664-9884, and Milton Community Center, (518) 228-3952 October 17 : Corinth Senior Center, (518) 654-2040, and Moreau Community Center, (518) 792-6007

: Corinth Senior Center, (518) 654-2040, and Moreau Community Center, (518) 792-6007 October 24: Galway Town Hall, (518) 921-8766

Lunch is served on-site at noon. To-go meals are not available. For more information about the Saratoga County Gather and Dine program, contact the Saratoga County Department of Aging and Youth Services at (518) 884-4100.