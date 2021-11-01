Saratoga County non-profit preparing Thanksgiving baskets, still time to sign up for one

BALLSTON SPA, N.Y. (NEWS10) — LifeWorks Community Action, a non-profit based in Ballston Spa, has started assembling Thanksgiving baskets for families in need. This year, nearly 700 families have already signed up to receive a basket.

LifeWorks said the baskets are funded by individual donors and assembled by volunteers. Due to the pandemic, the way they assembled baskets changed.

“We needed to figure out how to move, pack and distribute more than forty thousand pounds of food while maintaining social distancing and not convening large groups of people”, said Angelo Calbone, Community Services Director at LifeWorks.

In 2020, the Food Pantries for the Capital District delivered food from the Regional Food Bank to Quad Graphics, who used an assembly line to pack all of the boxes. Local organizations then staffed distribution sites so that the Thanksgiving Basket Program was accessible to residents throughout the county.

The same thing is happening in 2021.

“Thankfully, our newly founded partnerships with Quad Graphics and the Food Pantries for the Capital District, our distribution site hosts and the generosity of individual donors in our community have made it possible for us to ensure that no neighbor goes hungry this Thanksgiving,” said LifeWorks Executive Director, Jo Anne Hume.

The Thanksgiving baskets include corn, cranberry sauce, gravy, stuffing, apple and carrots. Each family also receives a gift card to buy a turkey or protein of choice.

Pick-up locations for the baskets include:

Ballston Spa, hosted by Ballston Spa National Bank

Clifton Park, hosted by Harvest Church

Corinth, hosted by The Salvation Army and Corinth Central School District; and

Saratoga, hosted by the Presbyterian-New England Congregational Church

Sign-ups are still open to register for the Thanksgiving baskets. The registration deadline is November 10. To register or make a donation, you can visit the LifeWorks Community Action website.