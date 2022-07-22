BALLSTON SPA, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The Saratoga County Department of Health will be holding a monkeypox vaccine clinic on Wednesday, July 27 from 9:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. and 1:30 p.m. to 3:30 p.m. The clinic will be at 6012 County Farm Road in Ballston Spa.

The two-dose JYNNEOS vaccine will be administered to eligible individuals who may have had recent exposure to monkeypox. At this time, vaccination is not recommended for people who have had monkeypox.

Vaccine Eligibility:

Individuals with recent exposure to monkeypox within the past 14 days.

Those at high risk of recent exposure to monkeypox, including members of the gay, bisexual, transgender, and gender non-conforming community and other communities of men who have sex with men and who have engaged in intimate or skin-to-skin contact with others in the past 14 days areas where monkeypox is spreading.

Individuals who have had skin-to-skin contact with someone in a social network experiencing monkeypox activity, including men who have sex with men who meet partners through an online website, digital application (“app”), or social events, such as a bar or party.

An appointment is required for these clinics. You can make an appointment on the Saratoga County Department of Health Monkeypox Resource Center website.