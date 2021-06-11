Saratoga County man arrested for grand larceny

MOREAU, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Saratoga County Sheriff’s Office is reporting the arrest of Thomas J. Jaronski, 69, of Ballston Spa. They say they think he stole six figures from his workplace.

On an ongoing basis from September 2012 to May 2021, Jaronski allegedly stole property valued at over $50,000. Police say their investigation suggests the true value is in excess of $200,000.

Police say Jaronski relied on a common fraudulent plan extended over a long period of time to successively take more and more. He was charged with second-degree grand larceny, a felony.

Jaronski was arraigned in Moreau Town Court, and is scheduled to reappear on July 6.