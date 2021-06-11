Saratoga County man arrested for grand larceny

Saratoga County

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Thomas Jaronski mugshot (Saratoga County Sheriff's Office)

Thomas Jaronski mugshot (Saratoga County Sheriff’s Office)

MOREAU, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Saratoga County Sheriff’s Office is reporting the arrest of Thomas J. Jaronski, 69, of Ballston Spa. They say they think he stole six figures from his workplace.

On an ongoing basis from September 2012 to May 2021, Jaronski allegedly stole property valued at over $50,000. Police say their investigation suggests the true value is in excess of $200,000.

Police say Jaronski relied on a common fraudulent plan extended over a long period of time to successively take more and more. He was charged with second-degree grand larceny, a felony.

Jaronski was arraigned in Moreau Town Court, and is scheduled to reappear on July 6.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download our news app

App Store Link
Google Play Link

Latest PODCAST episode

More PODCAST: On the Story with Trishna Begam
CHECK OUT OUR NEW APP FEATURES

Click Below to set up your cable box

DESTINATION NEW YORK

Latest COVID-19 News

More COVID-19

Cuomo Under Fire News

More Cuomo Under Fire