CLIFTON PARK, N.Y. (NEWS10) — State Senator Jim Tedisco announced on Thursday that several Saratoga County libraries were chosen as recipients of state library construction grants. Funded by the New York State Education Department, the grants will be used for renovations and to expand Wi-Fi access.

The breakdown of the grants are:

Clifton Park Halfmoon Public Library will receive $300,848 to replace the main entrance doors with a revolving door for energy efficiency and patron accessibility.

Stillwater Public Library will receive $134,775 for energy-efficient window units, parking lot development, and renovation of the exterior walls.

Waterford Public Library will receive $220,025 to replace a slate roof over 125 years old and in disrepair.

Southern Adirondack Library System will receive $38,133 for broadband WIFI access improvement in Saratoga, Hamilton, Warren & Washington county libraries.

“Our libraries are more than just a place to check out a book or read the newspaper,” said Senator Jim Tedisco. “They are true community centers and gathering spots for people of all ages that promote a life-long love of learning. “These new state grants will return tax dollars back into Saratoga County and the 44th Senate District.”