Saratoga County launches online Vaccine Interest List for eligible residents

Saratoga County

by:

Posted: / Updated:

SARATOGA COUNTY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The Saratoga County Board of Supervisors and the Saratoga County Public Health Department held a briefing on Wednesday announcing their new “Vaccine Interest List.” The Saratoga County Public Health department will use the data collected from this site to sort, determine and reach out to Saratoga County residents when shots become available.

On the website, you can see the entire list of eligible categories. If you are eligible for a vaccine, you can indicate which category makes you eligible and then sign up to be on the list. However, this is not a guarantee of a vaccine appointment. The County is strictly collecting information.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download our news app

App Store Link
Google Play Link

Set NEWS10.com as your Homepage!

HOW TO MAKE NEWS10 YOUR HOMEPAGE_1280X720

Click Below to set up your cable box

Coronavirus Outbreak

More Coronavirus Outbreak

Classroom Progress Report

More Classroom Progress Report