Saratoga County launches online Vaccine Interest List for eligible residents

SARATOGA COUNTY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The Saratoga County Board of Supervisors and the Saratoga County Public Health Department held a briefing on Wednesday announcing their new “Vaccine Interest List.” The Saratoga County Public Health department will use the data collected from this site to sort, determine and reach out to Saratoga County residents when shots become available.

On the website, you can see the entire list of eligible categories. If you are eligible for a vaccine, you can indicate which category makes you eligible and then sign up to be on the list. However, this is not a guarantee of a vaccine appointment. The County is strictly collecting information.