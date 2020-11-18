Saratoga County launches online tax auction for foreclosed properties

BALLSTON SPA, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Saratoga County will hold its first-ever online auction of tax-foreclosed properties. There are 32 initial offerings from across the county available on the online auction portal.

“Saratoga County has had to adopt solutions to continue operating and serving the community throughout the COVID-19 pandemic. Moving to a remote property tax auction will allow us to continue conducting business, while practicing physical distancing and keep residents safe. It will also make this auction more accessible to all. We are excited about the possibilities that exist and look forward to conducting more business utilizing platforms that combine innovation and efficiency,” said Drew Jarosh, Saratoga County Treasurer.

Previously the county only conducted live auctions, in-person. Since the pandemic, the County Attorney and Treasurer have suggested making the property tax auction more accessible through an online service.