BALLSTON SPA, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Saratoga County has been selected as a recipient of a $35,000 state grant that will be used to enforce New York’s DWI-Ignition Interlock Device Enforcement Initiative. The program is designed to prevent convicted drunk drivers from driving impaired in the future.

The interlock devices are installed on the ignition and can detect the presence of alcohol. Operators will have to blow into the devices, and if alcohol is detected, the device will prevent the ignition from starting.

“In Saratoga County, we have zero tolerance for those who break the law,” said Michael H. Zurlo, Saratoga County Sheriff. Yet, even with some of the toughest state DWI laws in the nation, there are still irresponsible individuals who try to circumvent using a court-ordered ignition interlock device, posing a threat to everyone who shares our roadways.”

Under Leandra’s Law, operators convicted of drunk driving must install the devices on any vehicle they intend to operate. It is illegal to tamper with or circumvent the devices. Individuals may face jail time if convicted of any offense.