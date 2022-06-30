BALLSTON SPA, N.Y. (NEWS10) – On Thursday, Saratoga County unveiled a brand for the 250th Anniversary of the Revolutionary War Commemoration. The official brand commemorates America’s Turning Point of events when a British Army surrendered during the Revolutionary War era in Saratoga County.

On October 17, 1777, General Burgoyne and his army, battered from their defeat at the Battle of Bemis Heights, surrendered to General Gates and his Patriot army at Saratoga. Officials will commemorate and honor the 250th Anniversary in the fall of 2027, through education, historic preservation, and heritage tourism of the Revolutionary War era.

The Saratoga County Board of Supervisors has committed $150,000 in seed money to the commission to help advance its mission of promoting Revolutionary War-era events, people, and places throughout Saratoga County. America’s Turning Point brandmark will feature patriotic, red, white, and blue colors within a seal mark with the phrase “Battles of Saratoga” encompassing a prominent 250 and Revolutionary War-era cannon.

Additionally, the seal will be adorned by a ribbon stating, “America’s Turning Point” with the years 1777 and 2027. The creation of a logo and brand was a crucial first step in an effort to promote multi-year commemorative events that will take place laying the foundation for long-term heritage tourism.

The Saratoga County Board of Supervisors created the Saratoga County 250th American Revolution Commission, consisting of 13 official members in honor of the 13 original colonies. The commission will be tasked with planning and organizing all ceremonies, events, activities, and celebrations recognizing the 250th Anniversary of the American Revolution in Saratoga County.

The commission has identified three main objectives to support its mission:

Promote education and appreciation for the important role our area played in the American Revolution as the home of the Battles of Saratoga, the Turning Point of the American Revolution Increase Heritage Tourism through offering public events, promoting our county as a historic destination, and organizing a multi-year commemoration that attracts visitors from an international level. Improve infrastructure dedicated to our historic sites, ensuring that our investments throughout these commemorations have a lasting impact on our community and our economy.

The commission will be at the Saratoga County Fair from July 19 through July 24 with its America’s Turning Point Marquee tent which will feature educational displays, living history demonstrations, and children’s activities. Other events include: