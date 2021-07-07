Saratoga County increasing Sheriff’s patrols & signage at Hadley-Luzerne Bridge

SARATOGA COUNTY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Saratoga County announced Wednesday that they will be increasing Sheriff’s patrols and the Department of Public Works will be adding more signage in the area of the Hadley-Luzerne Bridge to deter people from jumping off of rocks and the bridge into the river.

The Saratoga County Sheriff’s Office will reportedly be increasing patrols and addressing any incidents of illegal or unsafe activity, such as trespassing or disorderly conduct. Officials are also said to be working in collaboration with Warren County to find alternative solutions to address this public safety concern at this bridge on Bridge Street/Rockwell Street.

“Saratoga County is committed to implementing changes to the property in this area to limit accessibility to these sites where people have been seen engaging in dangerous and unlawful activity. We’re going to be stepping up our efforts to restrict access to the site and hopefully help people understand the risks,” said Moreau Town Supervisor Todd Kusnierz, Chairman of the Saratoga County Board of Supervisors.

“Saratoga County is taking these steps to deter people from trespassing and endangering their health and safety for a quick thrill that could end their life. The goal here is to help prevent another tragedy that can be avoided by restricting access and making people aware of the dangers of jumping from the bridge or rocks into the river,” said Hadley Town Supervisor Mo Wright.

“We’ll be increasing patrols in the area and are encouraging residents to call us if they see anyone trespassing and also to talk with one another about the dangers of cliff and bridge jumping. We want to do everything we can to avoid loss of life,” said Saratoga County Sheriff Michael Zurlo.

“This section of the Hudson River has proved how dangerous it is over many decades, and we ask our residents to please stay away from it to avoid additional tragedies,” said Rachel Seeber, Chairwoman of the Warren County Board of Supervisors. “There are many, many safer public places to swim in our region. Warren and Saratoga counties have been working to limit access to this area for years, and with our partners in Saratoga County, we will continue to review and enhance measures that are in place to halt trespassing and keep people away from the swirling waters of the river. Warren County appreciates the ongoing partnership with Saratoga County and the Saratoga County sheriff on this effort.”

Saratoga County and Warren County previously passed resolutions in 2012 adopting regulations to prohibit trespassing on county property in the area of the Hadley-Luzerne Bridge. The penalty for trespassing on county property, jumping from the bridge, or blocking traffic on the bridge is a fine or up to 30 days in jail, according to officials.

The County is also reportedly appealing to the public to report anyone they see trespassing to the Sheriff’s office and to talk with friends and family about the dangers of jumping at the site.