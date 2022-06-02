Saratoga County officials announced Thursday that the Board of Supervisors increased funding for roadway rehabilitation projects throughout the County.

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Saratoga County officials announced Thursday that the Board of Supervisors increased funding for roadway rehabilitation projects throughout the County. The Saratoga County Department of Public Works (DPW) identified four additional highway rehabilitation projects that are appropriate for completion in 2022.

The County will utilize $3,549,100 in federal funding from the American Rescue Act (ARPA) to pay for these projects as well as increased material costs for capital projects throughout the County. The four additional highway rehabilitation projects total approximately 7.3 miles in the Towns of Clifton Park, Corinth, Greenfield, and Moreau.

About the Highway Rehabilitation Projects:

Clifton Park Reconstruction of approximately 2.48 miles of CR 91 – Grooms Road, from Nott Rd to Miller Road. The work includes light ditching and a new paving course consisting of a new 1.5-inch asphalt overlay. New striping and shoulder backup. Prep work, including ditching, has begun. Paving and striping are scheduled to be completed by the end of June.

Corinth Reconstruction of approximately 2.90 miles of CR 24 – Palmer Road, from the Corinth Village line to CR 25. The work includes light ditching, drainage upgrades, Hot In-Place Asphalt Recycling, a new 1.5-inch asphalt overlay, striping, and shoulder backup. This project is scheduled to begin in July and be completed in August 2022.

Greenfield Reconstruction of approximately 1.78 miles of CR 19 – North Greenfield Road, from State Route 9N to Porters Corners. The work includes full-depth reclamation of the roadway for an upgraded road base, 3 inches of a new asphalt binder course, and topped with a 1.5-inch asphalt top course. New striping and shoulder backup will also be performed. This Project is scheduled to begin in June and be completed in July 2022.

Moreau Reconstruction of approximately 0.76 miles of CR 29 – West River Road, from State Route 197 to Morrison Farm. The work includes full-depth reclamation of the roadway for an upgraded road base, 3 inches of a new asphalt binder course, and topped with a 1.5-inch asphalt top course. New striping, shoulder back up, and guide rail improvements will also be performed. This Project is scheduled to begin in August and be completed in September 2022.



The DPW maintains 365 miles of roadway and 105 bridges countywide. It also maintains the county’s 787 acres of government complexes, which include 22 buildings.