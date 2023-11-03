SCHUYLERVILLE, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Saratoga County is hosting its 11th annual Saratoga County Revolutionary Run for Veterans on Saturday, November 4. Registration remains open until 11:59 p.m. on Friday.

The 5K run is held at the site where British General Burgoyne’s army surrendered to the Americans on October 17, 1777. The day is known as the Turning Point of the Revolution.

The run begins at Fort Hardy Park and heads north across the canal to Hudson Crossing Park. The route then follows a loop around the Hudson Crossing Park field before entering the nature path along the Hudson River. Runners will then head back to the finish on the towpath.

Registration fees cost $40. All proceeds will benefit the Saratoga County Veterans Trust and Agency Fund. Funds support projects dedicated to the welfare of local veterans.

In addition to the 5K, there will also be live 18th-century reenactors, a free kids’ fun run, live music, and food. Saratoga: America’s Turning Point, Saratoga County’s 250th Anniversary of the Revolutionary War initiative, will have representatives present with 18th-century kids’ games, crafts, and more.