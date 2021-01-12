Saratoga County holding update on vaccination efforts

Saratoga County

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Saratoga County

BALLSTON SPA, N.Y. (NEWS10) — On Tuesday, Saratoga County officials are updating residents on the local vaccination efforts so far. They will also outline plans for potential large-scale vaccination events.

The update will be streamed on the Saratoga County Board of Supervisors’ Facebook page at 1:30 p.m.

County Public Health Services have undergone years of training and planning for mass vaccinations. County Officials will address their search for key facilities strategically located throughout the county so they can vaccinate as many residents as possible.

The press conference is set to include:

  • Theodore Kusnierz, Chairman of the Saratoga County Board of Supervisors
  • Supervisor Tara N. Gaston, Chair of the Health Committee
  • Supervisor Phil Barrett, Chair of Economic Development & Public Works
  • Dr. Daniel Kuhles, Commissioner of Saratoga County Public Health Services
  • Michael H. Zurlo, Saratoga County Sheriff

County-by-county Coronavirus Tracker
COVID-19 Resources
More Coronavirus Coverage from News10
Updates from schools on COVID cases

LATEST STORIES

Follow NEWS10

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download our news app

App Store Link
Google Play Link

Click Below to set up your cable box

Coronavirus Outbreak

More Coronavirus Outbreak

Classroom Progress Report

More Classroom Progress Report