Saratoga County holding update on vaccination efforts

BALLSTON SPA, N.Y. (NEWS10) — On Tuesday, Saratoga County officials are updating residents on the local vaccination efforts so far. They will also outline plans for potential large-scale vaccination events.

The update will be streamed on the Saratoga County Board of Supervisors’ Facebook page at 1:30 p.m.

County Public Health Services have undergone years of training and planning for mass vaccinations. County Officials will address their search for key facilities strategically located throughout the county so they can vaccinate as many residents as possible.

The press conference is set to include: