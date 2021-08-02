Saratoga County holding COVID-19 vaccine clinics

In this March 2021 photo provided by Pfizer, vials of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine are prepared for packaging at the company’s facility in Puurs, Belgium. Pfizer is about to seek U.S. authorization for a third dose of its COVID-19 vaccine, saying Thursday, July 8, 2021, that another shot within 12 months could dramatically boost immunity and maybe help ward off the latest worrisome coronavirus mutant. (Pfizer via AP)

SARATOGA COUNTY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Saratoga County Public Health Services department is holding free COVID-19 vaccination clinics.

The clinics will take place between Tuesday, August 3 and Friday, August 6. All recipients will be given the two-dose Pfizer vaccine.

The clinics are as follows:

Tuesday, August 3: Corinth Middle School, 105 Oak St, Corinth, 9:30AM – 3:30PM; Pfizer

Wednesday, August 4 : Saratoga County Public Health Services office, 6012 County Farm Rd, Ballston Spa, 9:30AM-11:30AM and 1:30PM-3:30PM; Pfizer

: Saratoga County Public Health Services office, 6012 County Farm Rd, Ballston Spa, 9:30AM-11:30AM and 1:30PM-3:30PM; Pfizer Thursday, August 5: Saratoga County Public Health Services office, 6012 County Farm Rd, Ballston Spa, 9:30AM-11:30AM and 1:30PM-3:30PM; Pfizer

Friday, August 6: Saratoga County Public Health Services office, 6012 County Farm Rd, Ballston Spa, 9:30AM-11:30AM and 1:30PM-3:30PM; Pfizer

The Pfizer vaccine is authorized for anyone 12 years of age or older. The second dose will be given at the Saratoga County Public Health office at a later date.

The vaccines are free and neither proof of insurance nor pre-registration is required. Minors must be accompanied by a parent or guardian.

For more information about COVID-19 vaccines administered by Saratoga County Public Health Services, please call (518) 584-7460 Extension 8327 or visit the Public Health’s COVID-19 webpage at www.saratogacountyny.gov.