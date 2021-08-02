SARATOGA COUNTY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Saratoga County Public Health Services department is holding free COVID-19 vaccination clinics.
The clinics will take place between Tuesday, August 3 and Friday, August 6. All recipients will be given the two-dose Pfizer vaccine.
The clinics are as follows:
- Tuesday, August 3: Corinth Middle School, 105 Oak St, Corinth, 9:30AM – 3:30PM; Pfizer
- Wednesday, August 4: Saratoga County Public Health Services office, 6012 County Farm Rd, Ballston Spa, 9:30AM-11:30AM and 1:30PM-3:30PM; Pfizer
- Thursday, August 5: Saratoga County Public Health Services office, 6012 County Farm Rd, Ballston Spa, 9:30AM-11:30AM and 1:30PM-3:30PM; Pfizer
- Friday, August 6: Saratoga County Public Health Services office, 6012 County Farm Rd, Ballston Spa, 9:30AM-11:30AM and 1:30PM-3:30PM; Pfizer
The Pfizer vaccine is authorized for anyone 12 years of age or older. The second dose will be given at the Saratoga County Public Health office at a later date.
The vaccines are free and neither proof of insurance nor pre-registration is required. Minors must be accompanied by a parent or guardian.
For more information about COVID-19 vaccines administered by Saratoga County Public Health Services, please call (518) 584-7460 Extension 8327 or visit the Public Health’s COVID-19 webpage at www.saratogacountyny.gov.
LATEST STORIES
- Plague-carrying chipmunks prompt closure of areas around Lake Tahoe
- Unvaccinated residents account for nearly 70% of new COVID cases in Rensselaer County
- Saratoga County holding COVID-19 vaccine clinics
- Oklahoma GOP chairman doubles down on post comparing vaccine mandates to Holocaust
- State of emergency declared in Town of Webb after explosion levels residence on First Lake