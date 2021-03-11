Saratoga County History Center offers virtual mixology session

BALLSTON SPA, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Saratoga County History Center (SCHC) is holding a virtual mixology session at 7 p.m. on Thursday. It’s part of SCHC’s “Experts Next Door” series and is meant to be an early taste of Saint Patrick’s Day.

The March episode of “Experts Next Door” will be held via Zoom, and you must register ahead of time. It’s free for SCHC members and $5 for non-members.

Participants get a drink recipe so they can gather ingredients and a real-time lesson with bartenders from the famous Hamlet and Ghost in Saratoga Springs. Craft cocktails and tall tales are on the menu, with bartenders sharing recipes, dishing town gossip, and talking history. The event is billed as an opportunity to step behind an award-winning bar without leaving home.