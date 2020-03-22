1  of  2
Saratoga County gives Sunday coronavirus update

Saratoga County

Saratoga County Mobile Command Center

Saratoga County Mobile Command Center. (Saratoga County)

BALLSTON SPA, N.Y. (NEWS10) — County and Saratoga Hospital officials will go live on Facebook at 2 p.m. on Monday to field questions on COVID-19 from Saratoga residents, the county announced Sunday.

On Sunday, the county also put out the call for donations of personal protective gear— masks, gloves, and gowns—for medical staff.

The county reports over 1000 signups to its emergency mass notification system, CodeRED, in recent days.

Saratoga County has 54 confirmed cases, some of whom are family members living together.

Saratoga health officials reiterate: local tests are limited, and patients must meet strict qualifications to get tested. Those over 65 or with a chronic disease or disorder are considered high risk and more vulnerable to the virus. Call your doctor if you experience symptoms.

