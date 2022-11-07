BALLSTON SPA, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Saratoga County History Center (SCHC) in Ballston Spa announced a $25,000 grant from the Saratoga Non-profit Relief Grant Fund on November 7. They announced the funds will support an exhibition designed and built by professionals on the history of Saratoga County to open in Spring of 2023.

Field Horne, president of the SCHC explains, “The History Center was challenged by COVID, and the community has supported us by increased memberships; however, the organization needed help regaining fiscal momentum with exhibitions, the lifeblood of a museum,” “The support of the Saratoga County Board of Supervisors makes possible our strategic plan developed by SCORE volunteers, a partner of the U.S. Small Business Administration at the Saratoga County Chamber of Commerce.

Saratoga County Board of Supervisors Chairman, Theodore T. Kusnierz, Jr., Sean Kelleher, SCHC 1st vice president, and Isobel Cornell, 2nd vice president of SCHC also expressed their excited and support of what’s to come for SCHC.

With this grant, the organization will create an exhibit with a lifespan of about a decade. An exhibit of this magnitude and quality should result in a steady audience and sustainable fiscal support. It will provide an engaging orientation for residents and visitors about the county’s history and be a backdrop for developing new public and school programs. This development should lead to additional partnerships with cultural and educational institutions and increase outreach to audiences and donors.