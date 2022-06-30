BALLSTON SPA, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Saratoga County Fair is returning in full for the first time since 2019 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The fair runs from July 19 at 10 a.m. to July 24 at 8 p.m.

The Saratoga County fair was canceled in 2020 for the first time since the Civil War. Instead, a virtual fair was held. In 2021, the fair returned in a limited capacity, only opening for four days instead of six days.

This year, fair officials are building a new bleacher system that is set to be completed by opening day. In June, the Saratoga County Fair unveiled its new historical marker.

The Saratoga County Fair is also looking for people to hand-paint rocks with bright and encouraging messages for its “Garden of Hope” project. The rocks will be dropped off at the Fairgrounds on July 8 and July 9. Fairgoers will be encouraged to take one that they like, enjoy it for a few days, and then place it somewhere in Saratoga County for others to enjoy.

On July 21, the fair is holding its “Think Differently Day,” which is a sensory-sensitive morning for those with epilepsy, migraines, or on the autism spectrum. This will be the fifth year this day is being held at the fair.

According to the fair website, admission this year will be $15 for general admission, $10 for veterans, $50 for a season ticket, and free for children under 12 and active military. Fair rides cost extra, with $25 for an all-day pass.

Parking is free in the fairground parking lots. The Saratoga County fair is run by Saratoga County Agricultural Society.

Schedule

July 19

Garden of Hope, Lewis Building all-day

Pottery Demonstration, Lewis Building all-day

County Draft Horse Show, Horse Show Ring at 10 a.m.

Saratoga Children’s Museum, Lewis Building from 10 a.m. to noon

Stamped Bookmark – Children’s Activity, Townley Building from 10:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.

Culinary Demonstration, Townley Building from 11 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.

Essential Oils and the Kiddos, Lewis Building from noon to 1 p.m.

4-H Goat Show, Small Animal Show Ring at 1 p.m.

Donut Eating Contest, Grandstand Meadows Stage 1 Area at 1 p.m.

Ask A Shepherd, Peck Building from 1 p.m. to 2 p.m.

“Propagating Hostas,” Townley Building from 1 p.m. to 2 p.m.

Adirondack Folks School and Chip Carving, Lewis Building from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m.

Children’s Culinary Activity, Townley Building from 2 p.m. to 2:30 p.m.

Visit with the Sheep Club, Peck Building from 3 p.m. to 3:30 p.m.

Seed Mosaics Magnet- Children’s Activity, Townley Building from 3 p.m. to 4 p.m.

Rock Painting, Lewis Building from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m.

Saratoga County Fair Pageant, Talent Building at 4 p.m.

Culinary Demonstration, Townley Building from 4 p.m. to 4;30 p.m.

6@6 North American Six Horse Hitch Demonstration, Horse Show Ring at 6 p.m.

Essential Oils 101 with Application and Safety, Lewis Building from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Taste of Saratoga County, Townley Building from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

4-H Pet Care, Small Animal Show Ring from 7 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.

North & South Dakotas, Jeff Townsend Live Music Pavilion from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m.

The Front Porch, Lewis Building from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Demo Derby, Grandstand at 7:30 p.m.

July 20

Senior Day, all-day

Garden of Hope, Lewis Building all-day

Pottery Demonstration, Lewis Building all-day

4-H Dairy Cattle Show, Stewarts Cattle Show Ring at 10 a.m.

Open Draft Horse Show, Horse Show Ring at 10 a.m.

Painted Paper Pinwheels with the Hyde Collection, Lewis Building from 10 a.m. to noon

Pipe Cleaner Flower Craft- Children’s Activity, Townley Building from 10:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.

Culinary Demonstration, Townley Building from 11 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.

Crafters vs. 5- Minute Crafts, Lewis Building from 12:15 p.m. to 12:45 p.m.

4-H Sheep Show, Small Animal Show Ring at 1 p.m.

“Can I Grow Corn in My Backyard?” Townley Building from 1 p.m. to 2 p.m.

Quilting: “If I Can Do It, Then Anybody Can,” Lewis Building from 1:15 p.m. to 2 p.m.

Children’s Culinary Activity, Townley Building from 2 p.m. to 2:30 p.m.

Essential Oils: Toxin-free Home, Lewis Building from 2 p.m. to 3 p.m.

How to Make Your Own Cold Process Soap, Lewis Building from 3 p.m. to 4 p.m.

Fear Factor Veggie Style, Townley Building from 3 p.m. to 4 p.m.

Chalk Art Contest, Lewis Building from 4:30 p.m. to 5:45 p.m.

Saratoga’s Got Talent Show, Talent Building at 6 p.m.

Essential Oils 101 with Application and Safety, Lewis Building from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Taste of Saratoga County, Townley Building from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Beginner Line Dance Lessons with Kevin Richards, Jeff Townsend Live Music Pavilion from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m.

The Front Porch, Lewis Building from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Championship Double Figure “8” Race Event, Grandstand at 7:30 p.m.

July 21

Garden of Hope, Lewis Building all-day

Pottery Demonstration, Lewis Building all-day

Think Differently Day, 10 a.m. to noon

4-H English Horse Show, Horse Show Ring at 10 a.m.

Hudson-Mohawk Weavers Guild Takeover!, Lewis Building from 10 a.m. to noon

Sheep Shearing Demonstration, Peck Building from 10:30 a.m. to 11 a.m.

Stamped Bookmark- Children’s Activity, Townley Building from 10:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.

Culinary Demonstration, Townley Building from 11 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.

4-H Alpaca Show, Small Animal Show Ring at noon

Sheep Shearing Demonstration, Peck Building from 12:30 p.m. to 1 p.m.

Donut Eating Contest, Grandstand Meadows Stage 1 Area at 1 p.m.

Ask A Shepherd, Peck Building from 1 p.m. to 2 p.m.

“History & Benefits of the Dandelion,” Townley Building from 1 p.m. to 2 p.m.

Kids Pedal Tractor Pulls, Cow Path at 2 p.m.

Children’s Culinary Activity, Townley Building from 2 p.m. to 2:30 p.m.

Essential Oils and our Pets, Lewis Building from 2 p.m. to 3 p.m.

Goat Show, Small Animal Show Ring at 3 p.m.

Visit with Sheep Club, Peck Building from 3 p.m. to 3:30 p.m.

Tissue Paper Flower Notecard- Children’s Activity, Townley Building from 3 p.m. to 4 p.m.

4-H Beef Show, Stewarts Cattle Show Ring at 4 p.m.

Culinary Demonstration, Townley Building from 4 p.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Surprising Dyes Anyone Can Create, Lewis Building from 4 p.m. to 5 p.m.

Crafters vs. 5- Minute Crafts, Lewis Building from 5:15 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Open Beef Show, Stewarts Cattle Show Ring at 5:30 p.m.

6@6 North American Six Horse Hitch Demonstration, Horse Show Ring at 6 p.m.

Saratoga’s Got Talent Show, Talent Building at 6 p.m.

Hot Out of the Field Tractor Pulls, Grandstand at 6 p.m.

Essential Oils and the Kiddos, Lewis Building from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Taste of Saratoga County, Townley Building from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Beginner Line Dance Lessons with Kevin Richards, Jeff Townsend Live Music Pavilion from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Rock Day Spinners, Peck Building from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m.

County Draft Horse Show, Horse Show Ring at 7 p.m.

The Front Porch, Lewis Building from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m

July 22

Garden of Hope, Lewis Building all-day

Pottery Demonstration, Lewis Building all-day

Junior Dairy Cattle Show, Stewarts Cattle Show Ring at 10 a.m.

Open Sheep Show, Small Animal Show Ring at 10 a.m.

Out of the Field Tractor Pulls, Grandstand at 10 a.m.

4-H Western Horse Show, Horse Show Ring at 10 a.m.

Seed Mosaics- Children’s Activity, Townley Building from 10:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.

Culinary Demonstration, Townley Building from 11 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.

The History of Yaddo Garden, Lewis Building from 11 a.m. to noon

Crafters vs. 5- Minute Crafts, Lewis Building from 12:15 p.m. to 12:45 p.m.

Pie Eating Contest, Grandstand Meadows Stage 1 Area at 1 p.m.

Reading an Antique Garment, Lewis Building from 1 p.m. to 2 p.m.

“Yoga for Gardeners,” Townley Building from 1 p.m. to 2 p.m.

Ice Cream Eating Contest, Townley Building from 2 p.m. to 2:30 p.m.

Essential Oils and the Kiddos, Lewis Building from 2 p.m. to 3 p.m.

How to Make Your Own Cold Process Soap, Lewis Building from 3 p.m. to 4 p.m.

Stamped Bookmark – Children’s Activity, Townley Building from 3 p.m. to 4 p.m.

Open English Horse Show, Horse Show Ring at 4 p.m.

Culinary Demonstration, Townley Building from 4 p.m. to 4:30 p.m.

6@6 North American Six Horse Hitch Demonstration, Horse Show Ring at 6 p.m.

Saratoga’s Got Talent Show, Talent Building at 6 p.m.

Essential Oils and our Pets, Lewis Building from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Taste of Saratoga County, Townley Building from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

County Draft Horse Show, Horse Show Ring at 7 p.m.

NYTPA Tractor Pulls, Grandstand from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m.

The Front Porch, Lewis Building from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Skeeter Creek, Jeff Townsend Live Music Pavilion from 7 p.m. to 11 p.m.

July 23

Garden of Hope, Lewis Building all-day

Pottery Demonstration, Lewis Building all-day

Senior Dairy Cattle Show, Stewarts Cattle Show Ring at 10 a.m.

4-H Rabbit Show, Small Animal Show Ring at 10 a.m.

Gymkhana Horse Show, Horse Show Ring at 10 a.m.

Stamped Bookmark – Children’s Activity, Townley Building from 10:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.

Culinary Demonstration, Townley Building from 11 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.

Meet the National Bottle Museum, Lewis Building from 11 a.m. to noon

4-H Cavy Show, Small Animal Show Ring at noon

Crafters vs. 5- Minute Crafts, Lewis Building from 12:15 p.m. to 12:45 p.m.

4-H Poultry Show, Small Animal Show Ring from 12:30 p.m. to 1:30 p.m.

Pie Eating Contest, Grandstand Meadows Stage 1 Area at 1 p.m.

4 Wheel Drive Truck Pulls, Grandstand at 1 p.m.

“Flower Arranging for the Beginner,” Townley Building from 1 p.m. to 2 p.m.

Children’s Culinary Activity, Townley Building from 2 p.m. to 2:30 p.m.

Essential Oils 101 with Application and Safety, Lewis Building from 2 p.m. to 3 p.m.

Pipe Cleaner Flower Craft- Children’s Activity, Townley Building from 3 p.m. to 4 p.m.

Master Cosplay Artist: Works in Progress, Lewis Building from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m.

4-H Sheep & Goat Obstacle Course, Small Animal Show Ring at 4 p.m.

Culinary Demonstration, Townley Building from 4 p.m. to 4:30 p.m.

6@6 North American Six Horse Hitch Demonstration, Horse Show Ring at 6 p.m.

Essential Oils: Toxin-free Home, Lewis Building from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Taste of Saratoga County, Townley Building from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

4-H Young Farmers Olympics, Stewarts Cattle Show Ring at 7 p.m.

4 Wheel Drive Truck Pulls, Grandstand at 7 p.m.

The Front Porch, Lewis Building from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Big Sky Country, Jeff Townsend Live Music Pavilion from 7:30 p.m. to 11:30 p.m.

July 24