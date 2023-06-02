SARATOGA SPRINGS, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Saratoga County Fair has announced their return for 2023. The fair’s opening day will be July 18, and they are offering an early-bird ticket sale during the month of June.

Through June 30, 1-day admission tickets are on sale for $10, while everyday passes are currently being offered for $35. The fair will also be providing free parking.

The annual festival features a variety of events, rides, animal shows, tractor pulls, and treats. The event will run from July 18 through July 23 at the Saratoga County Fairgrounds & Expo Center, located at 162 Prospect Street, Ballston Spa, NY.

Discounted tickets are available for purchase online.