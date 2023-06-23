BALLSTON SPA, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Saratoga County Fair is set for July 18 through July 23. The fair is currently accepting submissions for a variety of attractions.

Entries are being accepted for Saratoga’s Got Talent Show, the Saratoga County Fair Pageant, and several animal shows. You can view all the entry forms on the Saratoga County Fair website.

The fair features hundreds of exhibitors and exhibits from antiques and livestock to vegetables and home arts. The fair also has live music, special shows, and rides.

Entries are due by July 8 and can be submitted on the Saratoga County Fair website. Early bird admission tickets are also available on the website until June 30.

Fair hours will be Tuesday to Saturday from 10 a.m. to 11 p.m. and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. The fairgrounds are located at 162 Prospect Street in Ballston Spa.