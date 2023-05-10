SARATOGA SPRINGS, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Saratoga County Department of Health is raising awareness about fentanyl being mass-produced to look like prescription pills and being sold to teenagers via social media. The fake pills can be made to look like oxycodone (Oxycontin, Percocet), hydrocodone (Vicodin), and alprazolam (Xanax); or stimulants like amphetamines (Adderall).

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, fentanyl disguised as pills is commonly mixed with heroin, cocaine, and methamphetamine. Counterfeit pills are extremely dangerous and could kill.

For more information about fake pills and how to identify them, click here. To view data and resources about substance use disorder in Saratoga County, visit the dashboard here.