BALLSTON SPA, N.Y. (NEWS10) – A small number of Monkeypox vaccines have made their way to Saratoga County, and the Department of Health (DOH) has opened a temporary clinic to administer them. The two-dose JYNNEOS vaccines are available to eligible people who may have had a recent exposure to the disease. Getting vaccinated shortly after an exposure reduces the risk of developing Monkeypox, and can reduce symptoms for those who do get it, according to the DOH.

Those eligible for the vaccine include:

Those who have been exposed in the last 14 days

People at high risk of being exposed, including men who have sex with men

People who had skin-to-skin contact with someone whose social network includes people who may have gotten Monkeypox

Those whose social network includes people who may have gotten the disease can include men who meet sexual partners through websites, apps, or at social events, such as a bar or a party. To date, most cases of Monkeypox have been among gay, bisexual, or other men who have sex with men, but the infection spreads through skin contact with sores and rashes, regardless of sexual orientation.

The vaccine clinic will be held at the Saratoga County DOH offices at 6012 County Farm Road in Ballston Spa on Tuesday, July 12, from 9:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. and Wednesday, July 13, from 1:30 p.m. to 3:30 p.m. An appointment is required and can be made at the Saratoga County Department of Health Monkeypox Resource Center. Those who receive the vaccine will be scheduled for a follow-up visit for their second dose.

There are no known cases of Monkeypox in Saratoga County. The 300 doses given to the county were a proactive measure ahead of the summer tourist season. The State specified Saratoga County as a popular tourist destination that may see an influx of visitors from areas that are currently seeing increased cases of the disease.

The state DOH says all New Yorkers should ask about rashes before having skin-to-skin contact with anyone, as Monkeypox is primarily spread through close contact. No one has died in the current outbreak nationwide, but symptoms can be very painful and could lead to permanent scarring, officials said.