BALLSTON SPA, N.Y. (NEWS10) — All Saratoga County Department of Motor Vehicles (DMV) locations will be operating with extended hours starting Monday, July 11. These extended hours apply to the Ballston Spa, Clifton Park, and Wilton DMV locations.

These locations will now be open from 8 a.m. to 4:45 p.m., Monday through Friday with extended hours until 6 p.m. on Wednesdays. The Saratoga County DMV will also no longer be closing for lunch.

Saratoga County Clerk Craig A. Hayner said the Ballston Spa and Wilton locations will be returning to walk-in service only. At the Clifton Park location, visitors can choose to make an appointment or walk-in for service. However, customers who make an appointment will receive priority service.

“At Saratoga County DMV, we’ve been at the forefront of keeping motorists on the road here in the Capital District and throughout the COVID-19 pandemic. I thank our dedicated staff for proudly serving our customers and am happy to return to extended hours with expanded walk-in service to provide our customers with greater flexibility in choosing how and when they complete their DMV business,” said Hayner.