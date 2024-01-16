BALLSTON SPA, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Members of the Saratoga County Sheriff’s Office received a special honor on Tuesday. Jeffrey Simpson, Robert Whipple and Nikklas Milligan all received the 2023 New York State Sheriff’s Institute’s Deputy of the Year Award.

Deputy Simpson was honored because he protected fellow team members after he was shot while serving a search warrant in Clifton Park in May 2023. Deputy Whipple was honored because he helped Deputy Simpson by applying the tourniquet to his injury.

Deputy Milligan was honored after he helped saved swimmers in the Hudson River in the town of Corinth in June.

The award recognizes one deputy each year for an act of heroism. For only the second time in the organization’s history, more than one deputy was chosen this year.