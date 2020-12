SARATOGA COUNTY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Saratoga County Board of Supervisors Chairman Preston Allen declared a countywide state of emergency due to the snowstorm. All county offices will be closed. Residents are urged to call 911 for any police, fire or medical emergencies.

All Saratoga County DMV locations are closed as part of the countywide closure. DMV customers who have an appointment scheduled today in Ballston Spa, Clifton Park or Wilton should reschedule their appointment online.