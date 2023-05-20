SARATOGA SPRINGS, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Saratoga County Board of Supervisors Chairman Theodore Kusnierz Jr. has announced that Saratoga County has declared a State of Emergency. The decision is in response to the possible relocation and arrival of large amounts of migrants and asylum seekers from New York City.

Saratoga County is not the first area in the state to make this move. Rensselaer County and Greene County have also declared a State of Emergency, citing similar concerns for their ability to adequately take on this influx of migrants from New York City.

Kusnierz said “Saratoga County has long been and continues to be a welcoming and diverse community, however this type of rapid population increase would overburden our social services, public health, emergency services, and other departments that are already dealing with a higher volume of cases and workload than they have in years past. By declaring an emergency, Saratoga County will be eligible for any state and federal funding that may become available.”

For the official declaration of the State of Emergency, visit the Saratoga County website.