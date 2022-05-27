BALLSTON SPA, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Saratoga County is holding a COVID-10 Booster Clinic for children ages five to 11 on Thursday, June 2 from 4 to 6 p.m. Officials said Pfizer will be available at the county’s Public Safety Building at 6012 County Farm Road in Ballston Spa.

According to officials, the Pfizer COVID-19 booster vaccine is available for children ages 5-11 years who have completed their primary series of Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine at least five months prior to the day of the appointment. Their vaccine is free. Appointments will be required.

The child to be vaccinated should be accompanied by their parent or guardian with proof of previous vaccination and be prepared to wait 15 minutes after administration for observation. To make an appointment, you can visit the Saratoga County website. You can also call (518) 584-7460 for assistance.