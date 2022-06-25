BALLSTON SPA, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Saratoga County is holding a COVID-19 vaccine clinic for children between six months and five years of age. Officials said the Moderna vaccine will be available on Tuesday, June 28 from 1:30 to 3:30 p.m. at the county’s Public Safety Building at 6012 County Farm Road.

Appointments will be required. To be eligible for vaccination at this clinic, children must reside in Saratoga County. There is no fee for this vaccine.

Children must be between six months and five years of age and weigh at least 16.5 pounds on the date of their appointment. Second dose appointment times will be scheduled on August 9.

Officials said the child to be vaccinated should be accompanied by their parent or guardian and be prepared to wait 15 minutes after administration for observation. To make an appointment, you can visit the Saratoga County website. You can also call (518) 584-7460 for assistance.