Saratoga County couple lessens isolation for seniors during pandemic



GREENFIELD, NY (NEWS10)-Our elderly population has been deeply affected by the pandemic.

But in the Saratoga County town of Greenfield, one couple is doing what they can to lessen the feeling of isolation.

Ever since the pandemic entered the picture, Phil and Trina Steves have been handing out care packages to seniors in their community.

“We wanted to do something more for them to keep them supplied with the necessary supplies we know everybody needs,” said Phil.

Phil is the president of the Greenfield Seniors.

His wife Trina is the treasurer.

“They are very lonely during this particular time and we were trying to make something specail for them,” said Trina.

The care packages are packed with gloves and masks and gift cards donated by the town.

Packs of coffee are donated by Stewarts Shops.

Other items like, a candle if the power goes out, or fun games and crafts are donated by the Steves’ themselves.

The retired couple also delivers care packages to those who can’t leave their homes.

But Phil and Trina are really offering something that does not come in a bag:

conversation and contact.

Calling every one of their 60 seniors who participate in their program each week.

Trina: “Get to know a little bit more, about their lives. And we look for ways that we can help them.”

The couple was recenlty recognized for their work on the town’s facebook page as the “Greenfield Stars of the Week”.

Phil is battling cancer.

But, he says he is doing pretty well, all things considered.

He and his wife say they take precautions to keep themselves safe and healthy.

But, they vow to continue their work while looking forward to the day that they can get back together with their fellow seniors.